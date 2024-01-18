If you've always dreamed of going to the Super Bowl but haven't found a good way to get there, the Paley Center for Media is now bringing the Super Bowl to the middle of Manhattan. Its latest exhibit, "Beyond the Big Game," includes a hefty collection of 57 team rings, uniforms from past Super Bowls, and Katy Perry's iconic halftime show outfit.

Sure, it's not the actual Super Bowl, but let's be really serious for a second: It's the closest thing many New Yorkers are going to get to experiencing the big game anytime soon. The Super Bowl has never been hosted in New York, and the closest we ever came to it was the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in 2014. But we'll take whatever we can get, and this is actually a great deal because there are not a lot of instances in which you could see so much of Super Bowl history in one place.

RECOMMENDED: 26 essential NYC sports experiences

The Paley Center For Media

This is the first time the Paley Center is hosting a Super Bowl-related exhibit, so they're going all out in partnership with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Visitors will be able to see the coveted Lombardi Trophy, the set from The Weeknd's halftime performance, and game balls and uniforms from past Super Bowls.

To celebrate the opening, the Paley Center hosted a panel discussion with CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus, former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. They also shared their Super Bowl matchup predictions, with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and the Baltimore Ravens being popular contenders.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media

If you're not the biggest football fan, don't stress — there's also an entire section that celebrates the best Super Bowl commercials, so those who are creatively and artistically inclined can also stay busy.

The exhibit will run Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm-6pm until March 3. Tickets can be bought in advance online and prices range from free for children to $20 for adults.