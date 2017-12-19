The three spots you must visit in Battery Park City

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on and around Liberty Street.

Liberty Street, Battery Park City



Want to escape the cramped parts of New York, but don’t have time to travel upstate? Head downtown to Battery Park City, and you’ll think you are in a different town. The less-crowded streets, old-fashioned streetlamps and waterfront views offer a charming metropolis feel without sacrificing big-city entertainment. Discover a food hall that serves cuisine from overseas, grab drinks coined after famous novelists, and practice your axel jump on a more-secluded ice-skating rink.

Drink here

The Black Hound

Fans of the written word can get lit with literary-themed cocktails at this regal lounge. Order the gin-based concoction Ideal Husband No. 3. 301 South End Ave (212-945-0562, blackhoundbar.com)

Eat here

Le District

Frenchify your life at this Eataly-like complex featuring small restaurants with bites from France. Nibble on éclairs and beef bourguignonne­—c’est bon­! Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty St (212-981-8588, ledistrict.com)

Do this

The Rink at Brookfield Place

It’s not all about Rockefeller Center. Hit the slick stuff downtown at Brookfield’s outdoor rink with waterfront views. A 90-minute skating session costs you $15. Three World Financial Center, 230 Vesey St (347-843-9503, therinkatbrookfieldplace.net)