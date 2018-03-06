The three spots you must visit in Elmhurst, Queens right now

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out in Elmhurst, Queens right now.

Elmhurst, Queens

Elmhurst, Queens, is a modest but diverse area bursting with culture, especially of the culinary variety. Bites from China, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are never far away, and a recent visit to a counter-service spot serving banh mi (a Vietnamese sandwich) was enough to keep us coming back. Discover a variety of entertainment gems, including a gritty metal-rock venue near a cozier, more familiar Irish pub that offers karaoke.

Eat here

JoJu

This Vietnamese joint’s bread and butter may be its sandwiches, but the kimchi fries topped with spicy mayo, beef bulgogi and a runny egg are ace. 83-25 Broadway (347-808-0887, jojuny.com)

Drink here

Grandstand

Quench your thirst at this humble pub that boasts a fireplace and stained-glass windows. Bonus: There’s free karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights. 85-35 Grand Ave (718-478-9633, grandstandbarandrestaurant.com)

Do this

Blackthorn 51

Metalheads can rage at this music venue that brings to the stage local rockers such as Leeway—a veteran crossover thrash band. 80-12 51st Ave (917-915-3181, blackthorn51.com)

