The three spots you must visit in Elmhurst, Queens right now

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday March 6 2018, 12:01pm

Photograph: Yelp/Wen Jin G.

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out in Elmhurst, Queens right now.

Elmhurst, Queens

Elmhurst, Queens, is a modest but diverse area bursting with culture, especially of the culinary variety. Bites from China, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are never far away, and a recent visit to a counter-service spot serving banh mi (a Vietnamese sandwich) was enough to keep us coming back. Discover a variety of entertainment gems, including a gritty metal-rock venue near a cozier, more familiar Irish pub that offers karaoke.

Eat here 

JoJu
This Vietnamese joint’s bread and butter may be its sandwiches, but the kimchi fries topped with spicy mayo, beef bulgogi and a runny egg are ace. 83-25 Broadway (347-808-0887, jojuny.com)

Drink here

Grandstand
Quench your thirst at this humble pub that boasts a fireplace and stained-glass windows. Bonus: There’s free karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights. 85-35 Grand Ave (718-478-9633, grandstandbarandrestaurant.com)

Do this 

Blackthorn 51
Metalheads can rage at this music venue that brings to the stage local rockers such as Leeway—a veteran crossover thrash band. 80-12 51st Ave (917-915-3181, blackthorn51.com)

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

