The three spots you must visit in Gramercy Park right now

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 27 2018, 5:54pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on Irving Place in Gramercy Park.

Irving Place, Gramercy Park

Gramercy Park is widely known for its bumpin’ postwork drinking scene, but streets like Irving Place offer more than happy-hour spots. If you are in the mood for home-style cooking, go to a restaurant serving high-quality comfort food made with fresh farm- to-table ingredients. Impress your Francophile date at a straight-from-Versailles bar that serves decadent, sweet drinks even Marie Antoinette would sip. And cheeseheads can munch on varieties from one of the best cheese shops in the city.

Eat here

Friend of a Farmer
The inside of this eatery recalls your country granny’s kitchen, with a menu (chicken potpie, scallops, brisket) that is just as wholesome. 77 Irving Pl (212-477-2188, friendofafarmer.com)

Photograph: Courtesy Friend of a Farmer

Drink here

Dear Irving
This bar, lavished with velvet banquettes, is a blast from the French past. Equally as bougie are sips like the Sundowner Flip (a rum-and-coffee drinkable dessert). 55 Irving Pl (dearirving.com)

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz.

Do this

Bedford Cheese Shop
Talk curdy with the experts while sampling cheese from different regions at this fromage trafficker. Fun cheese-and-booze pairing classes are offered, as well. 67 Irving Pl (718-599-7588, bedfordcheeseshop.com)

Photograph: Alyse Whitney

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

