The three spots you must visit in Herald Square

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on and around 35th Street and Herald Square.

35th Street, Herald Square

One of the busiest confluences of streets and avenues in New York—Herald Square—may be lorded over by Macy’s and what is called the Manhattan Mall (but is, dear reader, an insult to suburban malls), yet there are some unique spots that tourists don’t know about. Spruce up your look at an edgy salon before partaking in a feast from the sea at a trendy new eatery inside a four-star hotel. Then end the night on a less classy note inside a spacious New York bar that serves duck-fat fries.

Eat Here

Legasea

Inside the Moxy Hotel, a modern, first-rate seafood brasserie awaits. The menu boasts melt-in-your-mouth crab beignets, lobster and $3 raw oysters. 485 Seventh Ave (212-268-1888, legaseany.com)

Do This

Hairroin Salon

Get primped for a night out at this edgy, Victorian-goth salon with a fabulous blowout ($45) or a soothing hot shave ($30). 1333 Broadway (646-794-5951, hairroinsalon.com)

Drink Here

The Liberty

This two-level haunt salutes vintage New York with black-and-white photos of local city icons that adorn the walls. Snuggle up on the couch and order the Little Rum Riding Hood (a.k.a. the rum old fashioned). 29 W 35th St (212-967-4000, thelibertynyc.com)