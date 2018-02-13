  • News
  • City Life
The three spots you must visit on Prince Street right now

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 13 2018, 12:28pm

The three spots you must visit on Prince Street right now
Photograph: Courtesy The Black Lodge

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on or near Prince Street in Nolita.

Prince St, Nolita 

Just above Little Italy lies Nolita, one of the trendiest Manhattan nabes, which entices stylish passersby with its storefronts, chic sidewalk cafés and happening nightlife. Shopping addicts beware, as Prince Street is flooded with irresistible street vendors selling jewelry and artwork. (There’s also buzzworthy brick-and-mortar stores on the same block.) Once the shopping fatigue sets in, find solace at a bright, authentic Italian restaurant serving comfort foods like pizza and pasta.

Eat here

Emporio
The smell of wood-fired pizza fills this warm Italian eatery with a skylighted backroom. Indulge in all the starchy offerings, especially the pappardelle bolognese. 231 Mott St (212-966-1234, emporiony.com)

Drink here

The Black Lodge
At the entrance of this speakeasy, descend the Twin Peaks–esque stairs to sip refreshing cocktails and dance under a disco ball. 20 Prince St (212-966-8886, theblacklodge.co)

Shop here

INA
This consignment shop is notable for carrying vintage designer wares and accessories by Isabel Marant, Gucci and Christian Louboutin starting at $150. Yes, the price is steep, but if you consign your tired duds, you can get up to 70 percent off in-store. 21 Prince St (212-334-9048, inanyc.com)  

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.

