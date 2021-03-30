The Tribeca Festival is officially returning with in-person screenings this year

New York City will be home to the first major North American festival to be held in person since COVID-19 first hit the world as the Tribeca Film Festival is officially coming back this summer with in-person screenings held outdoors all over town.

Also celebrating its 20th anniversary, the iconic 12-day film celebration will kick off on June 9 and run through June 20 (yes, that's about two months after the events are usually held) and screenings and talks will be hosted all over the five boroughs, including the MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn, Empire Outlets in Staten Island, plus Brookfield Place New York, The Battery, Pier 57 Rooftop and Hudson Yards in Manhattan, among others.

The organizers also announced that this year, the festival will commemorate Juneteenth, which falls on closing night, and a slew of community screenings will take over 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas in all New York City boroughs.

"The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it,” said Robert De Niro, Co-Founder of the Tribeca Festival, in an official press release announcing the news. "And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival."

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19-safety protocols will be in place. There won't be any concession stands, for example, while mask-wearing policies will likely be enforced. The festival organizers announced that they will work with the New York State Department of Health to make sure all proper hygienic guidelines will be followed.

No word yet on the film lineup, but keep checking the festival's official site for updates. The summer of outdoor screenings is upon us, New Yorkers!

