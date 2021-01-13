The Trump Organization will no longer oversee Wollman Rink, the Central Park Carousel and more

New York City is canceling Donald Trump—or at least all of the Trump Organization contracts for various NYC venues.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is canceling three contracts with The Trump Organization, which runs two ice-skating rinks at Central Park, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx—all in response to the Capitol riot.

De Blasio said the city is acting under a clause that allows it to cancel contracts in the event of criminal activity.

"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” the mayor said. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

NYC's Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson echoed the sentiment, saying Trump's "incitement of violence...was an abomination" and that it is in the city's and New Yorker's "best interests to cancel the contracts and cut all business ties."

The contract for the carousel, which is currently closed, will happen 25 days after the notice is delivered; the agreement for the Wollman and Lasker Rinks will be canceled in 30 days; and the contact for the Ferry Point Golf Course is expected to take a number of months because it's a bit more detailed.

The contracts for both rinks were set to expire in April 2021 anyway, according to The New York Times. Across all of these contracts, the Trump Organization brought in $17 million per year in revenue.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, told The Washington Post that the company would fight the move.

"The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars," she said. "This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously."

It was immediately unclear on Wednesday what the plans are for the operation of these iconic NYC spots or what it means for them going forward.

According to the New York Times, Trump's name has already been stripped from private properties, including the Trump SoHo hotel, now the Dominick, and some former Trump Place condominiums in Manhattan.

