Turk's Inn midwest supper club is revived as Bushwick restaurant and music venue

Inspired by a beloved Wisconsin supper club of the same name, The Turk's Inn and Döner Kebab is headed to Brooklyn this month. The project is spearheaded by fans of the Midwestern original, Varun Kataria and Tyler Erickson, for whom this is their first restaurant project. Turk's Inn opens to the public on June 27th but its takeout stand is already open. The music venue at the property will also be rolled-out soon (more details, below).

In 1934, The Turk's Inn was opened by an Armenian immigrant (originally from Istanbul) by the name of George “The Turk” Gogian and lasted 80 years before closing in 2014. The Bushwick revival pays homage to the legendary spirit of the Midwest favorite. The restaurant continues the kitschy decadence in a sprawling 5000-square-foot, 60-seat space decked with '70s and Ottoman Empire-inspired lime green velvet and red leather furniture, vintage plates, a tassel-covered bar and coquettish photos from the Wisconsin location. The sit-down restaurant and bar also has a rooftop where the fun continues upstairs with vintage Turk's Inn neon signage.

Photograph: Jeff Brown

The chophouse-style menu by Executive chef Alberto Carballo includes: halloumi and cheddar bites with knoblauch sauce, green bean falafel with mushroom sauce and dry onion, moussaka, "jeweled pilaf," grilled whole porgy with lemon sauce, pork chop with coffee rub and grilled cabbage, among others.

Photograph: Matt Occhuizzo

House cocktails will include: the "Margie" (coconut-washed tequila, lime, cucumber and sumac); "Turk’s Delight" (rum, hibiscus, cider and coconut) and "Ankara Akbash" (vodka, ginger, cumin, thyme and lime), "Pickled" (Old Raj & Tempus Fugit Kina L’Aero and savory grape brine) and "Turkish Coffee" (Caffé Borghetti, vodka, espresso powder and Turk’s Spiced Syrup). The rooftop bar will have exclusive frozen drinks.

Also at the property, a new take-away stand concept (no seats or alchohol) called Turk's Inn Döner Kebab, will offer chicken, lamb, halloumi and seitan shawarma. The design of the to-go space differs from the more formal restaurant it's associated with. Döner Kebab is inspired by midcentury modern American fast food restaurants and Ettore Sottsass of the Memphis Milano Group.

The Sultan Room, the upcoming music venue at the Turk's Inn is to follow, with a format similar to its neighbor, Elsewhere, which has Danny Bowien's Mission Chinese Bushwick below it (The Turk's Inn general manager is an alumni) and last month's opening of the all-vegan restaurant and experimental music space, Public Records.

Photograph: Jeff Brown

Photograph: Matt Occhuizzo

Photograph: Matt Occhuizzo

The Turk's Inn is located at 234 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237.