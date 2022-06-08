The ultimate Elvis-themed vacation could be yours for just $20

To celebrate the forthcoming release of Baz Luhrmann's new movie, Elvis, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, online travel agency Booking.com is offering fans of The King the chance to grab a once-in-a-lifetime getaway in Memphis, Tennessee.

One extremely lucky fan—along with a partner—will be able to book a two-night trip to the Birthplace of Rock 'n Roll, that includes behind-the-scenes access to attractions like Graceland Mansion and Sun Studio, where Elvis first recorded.

Photograph: Booking.com

The experience will become available on June 9, 2022 at 12pm ET on a first-come, first-served basis. Whoever is quickest to click will stay in the guest house at Graceland (pictured above) and enjoy chauffeured rides in a vintage car reminiscent of one that Elvis drove, plus an exclusive advance screening with a special talent introduction to Luhrmann's new movie that opens across the country on June 24.

The experience also includes a welcome dinner at Graceland’s Presley Motors Automobile Museum, a tour of Elvis’ home, plus lunch at the long-standing Arcade Restaurant (pictured below)—home of Elvis’ famed, favorite fried peanut butter and banana sandwich—with the chance to snap selfies in Elvis’s favorite booth no less, which is carefully preserved. (It's the one nearest the front door.)

Photograph: Booking.com

This memorizing, mouthwatering Memphis experience will only cost $19 and 57¢, honoring the pivotal year for Elvis’s career, when he hit #1 on the Billboard country charts for Jailhouse Rock.

The accommodations are just steps away from the epicenter of all things Elvis.. .and you'll get to take home a custom Elvis-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar as souvenir. Flights to and from Memphis are the only expenses.

Don't despair though, if you're not the chosen one, because all of this can be booked separately if you feel you need more Elvis in your life. Urr, thank-you-very-much.