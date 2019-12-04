The upcoming Devil Wears Prada musical has found its Miranda and Andy (at last)

At long last, there's new info about The Devil Wears Prada—the forthcoming musical, I mean.

Now, I'm on the record as being cranky about pretty much all screen-or-book-to-stage adaptations, but this is one that actually makes sense. Does that mean it will be any good? Almost certainly not. But maybe it'll be fun, and that's all we can ask for in the year of our lord 2019. Or 2021, when this thing will finally shamble onto the stage in Chicago and then, inevitably, Broadway.

The news here is that Beth Leavel has been cast as Miranda Priestley, iconically portrayed in the film adaptation by, oh, who was it again? Let me check my notes here, ah yes, Meryl Streep. Leavel is a Tony-winning performer who I'm sure will bring sufficient venom to the role, but reader, I must confess that I am sad we wont get to hear Patti LuPone hiss "that's all." I can almost hear it now.

Filling the disgraceful flats (but then also, yes, the Chanel boots) of Andy Sachs will be Taylor Iman Jones, taking over the role originated in the film by an actress who shall go unnamed but who, shall we say, hath a way of making me roll my eyes and yawn. With music written by Elton John, rest assured that this will definitely be a thing that I will happily be your date to even if I don't want to pay full price for a ticket.

Not that you asked, but here are some suggestions for song titles that I would really love to see brought to life on stage. If you need me, I'll be in the corner praying that nobody turns When Harry Met Sally into a musical.

"Gird Your Loins"

"That's All"

"The Cerulean Blues"

"There's Like $8 of Jarlsberg (In There)"

"There's Like $8 of Jarlsberg (In There) (Reprise)"

"Wake Up, Six!"

"You Eat Carbs, for Christ's Sake"

"Everybody Wants What We Have"