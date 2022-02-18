The very first NFT vending machine in New York has just landed downtown

We have to be completely honest with you: we're still not entirely sure what an NFT even is. That being said, we're here to report that a new vending machine that lets New Yorkers buy NFTs with a credit card has just set up shop at 29 John Street, in the Financial District, and it seems to be the very first of its kind in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy of Neon

According to an official press release, the destination—open 24 hours a day—is actually the first NFT vending machine in the world but a mere Google search proves that not to be the case. That being said, NFTs are still a rather new phenomenon so the thought of having the dispensary in our own town is pretty cool anyway.

The machine, which comes courtesy of new NFT and digital collecting platform Neon, accepts American credit and debit cards. Once you slide your card in and make a selection, you'll receive a box with a unique code inside of it for your chosen NFT, which you'll then be able to redeem on Neon's platform.

"Our goal is to support artists and creators by letting them sell digital art to everyone, and to help anyone who wants to become a collector," said Jordan Birnholtz, Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Neon, in an official statement. "Giving people the choice to use vending machines and an easy online platform that decouples cryptocurrency from NFT participation means we can engage the widest possible audience. NFT buying and selling doesn’t need to be a mystery."

Photograph: Courtesy of Neon

Unfortunately, it's all still a mystery to us but we vow to do our best to try and fully comprehend this new form of... art? Currency? Barter?

Below, check out a video depicting the use of the new vending machine. Fair warning, though: it might all confuse you further.