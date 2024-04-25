The VMAs are celebrating 40 years in New York this September

The MTV Video Music Awards, widely referred to as the VMAs, first aired from Radio City Music Hall in 1984, making this year's festivities the program's 40th.

For the first time since 2018, the award show will take place in New York once again, this time at the UBS Arena in Queens on September 10.

“We are excited to welcome back the MTV Video Music Awards to New York State," Governor Kathy Hochul said in an official statement. "From its origins at Radio City Music Hall in 1984 to this September’s event at the UBS Arena, the VMAs continue to captivate millions, showcasing the very best in music video artistry. As we prepare to host this 40th anniversary event, let’s embrace the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines our state’s cultural landscape.”

A confluence of factors make the 2024 iteration of the show super-exciting: not only is it the program's 40th anniversary, but it's the first time that the staff will venture out to Long Island. It's also the first time that UBS Arena gets to host an awards show.

For the past two years, the VMAs have been held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and, before that, the show had taken over both Manhattan and Brooklyn arenas in addition to spaces across Los Angeles.

The host of the event and the list of nominees have yet to be announced but, if we may, we'd love to make a few suggestions that honor the event's anniversary.

Back in 1984, the inaugural broadcast was led by Canadian actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd and the always-phenomenal, NYC resident Bette Midler. Why not call the two back for a second stab at hosting duties?

Performance wise, we know that the roster of acts is intricately connected to the popular songs of the day, but we'd love to see Cyndi Lauper, whose "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" won best female video of the year back then, take the stage to deliver her iconic track in her instantly recognizable tone once more.

As for tickets, you'll likely be able to snag some (at a price!) on TicketMaster and the likes but the outlets have not yet released any details about passes. Stay tuned for more news on that front.