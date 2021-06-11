New York
VMAs
Photograph: Courtesy MTV/Mike Co

The VMAs will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn this year

The show is returning to Barclays after a year featuring performances in pop-up locations.

By
Will Gleason
New York is back, baby! On MTV, that is. 

MTV announced today that the 2021 VMAs would once again be taking place at Brooklyn’s very own Barclays Center. The annual music extravaganza was set to air from the Kings County arena last year but had to move due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This time around, barring any unforeseen global pandemics, the awards show is set to air from Barclays on Sunday, September 12.  

"MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices and execute a screen-breaking spectacle that brings together music fans from around the globe with the health and safety of our artists, fans, staff and partners remaining the No. 1 priority," according to a press release.

As this year’s concert and awards show will be airing from New York close to a very significant date (one day after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks), MTV is planning to team up with 9/11 Day for events designed to “promote awareness and action” in honor of National Day of Service and Remembrance. 

Stay tuned for additional details on this year’s show, including more information on how to get tickets if you want to catch it in person. Last year’s edition of the show imaginatively took place at pop-up locations around the city in order to maintain proper social distancing.

