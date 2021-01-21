New YorkChange city
Westlight
Photograph: Courtesy Westlight at The William Vale.

The William Vale launches a rooftop winter village with private rinkside chalets

The rinkside hideaways offer stunning views of the Manhattan skyline

By
Will Gleason
The restaurant scene in New York may be very different than it was a year ago, but one thing remains the same: You can still find some great options for dining with a view. Probably more so now, in fact. (Because everything's outside.)

One new offering providing a truly elevated experience? The William Vale’s new Winter Village at Westlight. The seasonal pop-up is located on the hotel's 23rd floor outdoor rooftop and features private heated chalets surrounding their rooftop ice skating rink, Vale Rink. It's perfect for a cozy night out.

Westlight
Photograph: Courtesy Westlight at The William Vale.

Each chalet is available to book for 90 minutes with a $45 fee for small chalets (parties of 2) and a $75 fee for large chalets (parties of 3–6). Inside, you can enjoy items from Westlight’s a la carte menu as well as an Alpine-style fondue with fingerling potatoes, sourdough bread, gherkins, apples and endives for $30. (Something else to enjoy? Those stunning views of the Manhattan skyline twinkling in the distance.)

Seasonal cocktails from Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality are also served at the rinkside hideaways, including the Frostbite (Glenlivet, Lillet Blanc, Banana, Walnut, Honey) and the Snowbird (Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, Lime, Coconut.) 

To round out the hygge ambiance, the sky-high chalets come stocked with soft pillows, flameless candles and—in a truly inspired touch—a spritz of Santal 26 by Le Labo. Now that’s an off-menu item we can get behind.

