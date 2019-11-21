The world's first-ever Makeup Museum is opening in NYC next year

Anyone worried that New York's museum scene has gotten a little stale (Museum of Sex notwithstanding), set your fears aside. Next May will mark the opening of the world's first-ever museum dedicated to makeup at 94 Gansevoort St. in the meatpacking district. As someone who has only dabbled in product and whose main exposure to the history of makeup was watching Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole face off in War Paint, I for one am excited to learn more!

The Makeup Museum's first exhibition, Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America, will look back on the tastemakers and entrepreneurs who defined the beauty industry in the middle of the 20th century. Visitors will be encouraged to play with makeup while also learning about its history, from coal eye-liner used by ancient Egyptians all the way up through Marilyn Monroe and contemporary drag and the obsession with online makeup tutorials.

Executive Director and co-founder Doreen Bloch explained the ambitions of the new museum in a statement:

"The Makeup Museum is a critical institution for the cultural landscape in New York because makeup has a 10,000-year history. There is so much that the Makeup Museum wants and has to explore. The 1950s is a perfect time period for the Makeup Museum to start within the debut exhibition because the 1950s is the birth of the modern cosmetics industry."

Tickets for the museum will go on sale in March, but if you just can't wait, you can sign up for an early access waitlist on their website.