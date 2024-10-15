The world’s first Michelin-starred taqueria is coming to NYC for one day only

Out of 11,000 taquerias found across Mexico, only one holds a Michelin star. In fact, it is the first taqueria in the world to hold this esteemed honor.

Found in the San Rafael neighborhood of Mexico City, El Califa de León has been a local favorite since 1968. Pleasing locals with a tight menu of tacos and housemade salsas, the food here is best enjoyed at the counter or on the street right outside. Since the announcement, lines have stretched as long as three hours with locals and plenty of tourists patiently waiting for a taste. For one day only, the taqueria is flying in for a special New York pop-up.

On October 16 from 6pm to 10pm, El Califa de León will be popping up at Tacombi Flatiron (30 West 24th Street). For one night only, owner Mario Hernandez Alonso will be cooking up his four taco offerings: ​Bistec (grass-fed top round), Costilla (grass-fed striploin), Chuleta (boneless pork tenderloin) and the thinly sliced Gaonera (grass-fed beef tenderloin). His housemade salsas will also be on offer, including an earthy red guajillo and a spicy green tomatillo number.

If you can’t make the pop-up or can’t fathom the line (we expect it to be long), don’t fret. From October 17 to October 31, all Tacombi locations will feature two of the taqueria’s recipes so all can get in on the fun.