The world's largest indoor beachfront waterpark is opening near NYC

It will be a mere two hours away.

Even those who generally don't venture down the Jersey Shore may be interested in this new development: What bills itself to be the "largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world" is now under construction in Atlantic City.

Dubbed Island Waterpark, the new destination is part of the already-open Showboat Hotel, formerly a casino and now a non-gambling stop.

With a retractable glass roof, a lazy river, 11 waterslides, pools, outlet shops, bars and restaurants galore, the 103,000-square-foot, $100 million Island Waterpark will surely be a sight for sore eyes... and a mere two hour drive from New York City.

According to an official press release about the news, the groundbreaking happened earlier this week and construction is expected to last around 16 months, with an expected opening date around Memorial Day weekend 2023.

"Atlantic City has a long and rich history as a premier tourist destination," said Bart Blatstein, the developer who owns the property, in an official statement. "Showboat is committed to bringing non-gaming, family-friendly entertainment back to Atlantic City, and the waterpark is one more to that puzzle."

Blatstein directly references Lucky Snake, the 100,000-square-foot non-casino arcade and sports bar that opened last spring to much fanfare.

It sounds like Island Waterpark will be just as exciting.

Check out some renderings of the upcoming space right here:

Photograph: Courtesy of Showboat Hotel

Photograph: Courtesy of Showboat Hotel