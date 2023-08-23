The world’s premier Champagne celebration returns to New York

From Delamotte to Drappier to Dom Pérignon, New Yorkers love them some bubbly, and you can partake in all of the above at an immersive champagne festival this fall.

The annual La Fête du Champagne—co-founded by champagne expert and author Peter Liem and world-renowned sommelier Daniel Johnnes—returns from Wednesday, October 25 through Saturday, October 28, bringing with it four days full of sparkling tastings, introductory seminars, intimate dinners, collaborations with celebrated chefs, winemakers and sommeliers, and more across Manhattan. The fizzy fest will spotlight France's finest Champagne producers, from large historic houses (Krug, Louis Roederer) to smaller family-owned estates and boutique growers (Pierre Péters, Chartogne-Taillet).

Among the featured wine-flowing events are a Champagne Billecart-Salmon luncheon highlighting sustainability and biodiversity at Gabriel Kreuther; an evening walk-around apéritif party with pours from 30 producers and bites from chef Andrew Carmellini at the Fifth Avenue Hotel; and a masterclass with Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, the Chef de Cave of the family-run champagne house Louis Roederer. Closing the series is the champagne-soaked Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, featuring a collaborative multi-course menu from acclaimed chefs including Daniel Boulud, Arnaud Lallement, James Kent, Helen Nguyen and Emma Bengtsson to go along with special bottles from attending producers. Guests are also invited to bring bottles of Champagne from their own cellars to share throughout the Gala Dinner, so you might also want to bring a bottle of Advil (or two).

Grab general public tickets, with prices ranging from $150 to $2,900, through the official La Fête du Champagne website, where you can also check out the full 2023 program of the festival's events, details and pourings. And if you're an American Express Card Member, you have access to special ticket packages and exclusive experiences, such as a dinner with Bérêche & Fils, Chartogne-Taillet and Savart paired with food from Chefs Daniel Boulud and Arnaud Lallement on Thursday, October 26, and an introductory seminar, "Champagne From Soil To Sip," moderated by Peter Liem on Saturday, October 28.