There are now over 1,200 baby diaper changing tables in NYC public bathrooms

When you need a changing table, you really need one. And now, it’ll be easier to find one in NYC.

Officials just announced that there are now diaper-changing tables available in more than 1,200 public restrooms that are under the purview of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

What’s more, the installation of all the stations was completed three years ahead of the legislative deadline.

"All parents and caregivers know that when your child's diaper needs changing, having a clean and safe space is the bottom line," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue in an official statement about the news. "We recognize that baby changing stations are a vital amenity for parents looking to keep their little ones happy and healthy, which is why we have made diaper changing stations available in more than 1,200 park restrooms."

The project has been a long time coming: in 2020, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation took a close look at all of their public restrooms and "determined that only 37% of the roughly 1,300 restrooms under our care offered changing tables," reads an official press release. Considering that, according to a citywide survey, 73% of New Yorkers are within a 10-minute walk of a Parks public restroom, the situation called for immediate rectification.

In 2023, Local Law 56 passed, requiring the installation of baby changing tables in every restroom located inside a city park when possible (the guidelines don't apply to repeatedly vandalized locations and others lacking sufficient wall space, for example). At the moment, 90% of bathrooms boast the feature.

As for specific product details: the tables are moisture resistant and ADA compliant, made with a high-density polyethylene interior and brushed stainless steel exterior. Important note: they can sustain weights of up to 250 pounds, so caregivers will be able to place their diaper bags on them as well.

Whether in need of a baby changing station or not, you might want to bookmark the full list of restrooms in parks right here. You never know when you might have to quickly consult it.