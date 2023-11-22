New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC prints at the Whitney
Photograph: Courtesy of Anastasia Inciardi

There is a $1 vending machine inside the Whitney spitting out NYC prints

Prints include a bodega cat, a bagel with lox, a NYC coffee cup and more.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Back in 2020, printmaker Anastasia Inciardi was looking for change during a nation-wide quarter shortage in order to do laundry. Although finding the coins proved to be difficult, the conundrum sparked an idea that germinated into an exciting project that has now landed her work at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

One of Inciardi's now-famous mini print vending machines has, in fact, taken residence at the museum's gift shop, encouraging passersby to insert four quarters to receive a surprise, NYC-themed mini print. 

"There is something novel about vending machines," the artist says when asked about her choice of medium. "The element of surprise, not knowing what you’re going to get, makes each interaction with it new and special."

NYC prints at the Whitney
Photograph: Courtesy of Anastasia Inciardi

The original installment of the Maine-based artist's project debuted at specialty grocer Big Night in Brooklyn this past September. Visitors put in a dollar-worth of coins and got a mini print depicting either a tin of sardines, a piece of farfalle pasta, a green olive or a stick of butter.

The vending machine at the Whitney is currently filled with images of "nostalgic identifiable NYC iconography," according to a press release. Think of a black and white cookie, for example, a subway car, a building with a fire escape, the High Line and a classic NYC coffee cup. 

NYC prints at the Whitney
Photograph: Courtesy of Anastasia Inciardi

In total, Inciardi created ten prints of the city. 

" I definitely will not claim what makes an NYC icon, but, I do feel there are many identifiable things that New Yorkers and tourists alike can relate to—whether that be a slice of pizza to represent your first NYC slice during a trip here, or a bodega cat to remind you of a kitten at your local bodega," she said. "The same goes with the lox, hot dog cart and Central Park Bench."

NYC prints at the Whitney
Photograph: Courtesy of Anastasia Inciardi

Although the device will stay on premise indefinitely, an official spokesperson revealed that museum staff has had to refill the prints a bunch of times during the first few days of the machine's residency already—so try to get there relatively soon.

There's just something uniquely romantic about carrying around a piece of NYC in your pocket for the price of a dollar.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.