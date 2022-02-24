There is a secret free farmers' market behind a vending machine in the West Village

This one's a bit complicated to explain but exciting indeed: KIND, the healthy snack brand, has just set up a vending machine in the West Village meant to encourage people NOT to buy their products.

Photograph: Courtesy of KIND

You read that right: Although the vending machine is filled with the brand's famous bars, when a customer tries to actually purchase something, the machine will open up to reveal a secret farmers' market behind it. The pop-up is currently filled with a ton of nuts, fresh fruits and vegetables that are—get this—entirely free for you to grab.

KIND clearly really wants to encourage folks to eat fresh foods instead of packaged ones. Yes, you might think that odd considering that the brand only sells packaged snacks—for now. In fact, the promotion coincides with the company's launch of limited-edition whole fruit and nut boxes (you can buy those right here). Talk about creativity!

You can find the pop-up at 9 West 8th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, but it will only stay open through 7pm tonight—so you might want to hurry to the West Village to do some food shopping right about now.

Is it all a bit gimmicky? Sure. Is it still worth visiting? Totally.

Below, check out some footage from New Yorkers who have already stumbled upon the destination: