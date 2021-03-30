There is a secret speakeasy hidden inside the 28th Street subway station

Have you ever heard of something more quintessentially New York than a speakeasy hidden inside a subway station? That's what we thought. You'll find La Noxe tucked within the 28th Street subway station, right by the staircase to the local 1 train. Founded Jey Perie, the mastermind behind Williamsburg dance club Kinfolk, the space operates as a counter coffee shop during the day and a cocktail lounge at night.

"Benelmans Bar at the Carlyle is the last establishment in New York where I truly feel inspired without being overwhelmed," Perie writes on the destination's official website. "I want La Noxe to become the Bemelmans of my generation"

Perie is clearly getting there. Curious wanderers will notice an unassuming door right above the staircase, with a masked host behind a counter ready to escort you inside, where $17 cocktails are de rigeur and food is served nightly. Order a bass tiradito and chase it with the Forbidden Love (vodka, aloe, lemon, cucumber and soda) or, perhaps, opt for a snack of red lentil humus and pair it with the Tuscan Leather (bourbon, Carpano Antica, spiced pear liqueur, Angostura). You can browse through the entire menu right here.

During the day, commuters can grab a cold brew, fresh juice, iced tea, cup of coffee or even a sandwich from the front counter, which is operated by Sey Coffee. The after-hours shenanigans kick off at 6pm EST until 11pm, Tuesday through Sunday.

The underground destination actually first opened last October but was closed throughout the winter. It started welcoming guests in once again just last month.

A note: You're going to have to make a reservation to gain entry, and you can do so via Instagram DM or by emailing reservations@lanoxenyc.com.

