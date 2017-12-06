There will be a made-to-order s’mores bar at the new Hershey’s store in Times Square

Talk about a sweet deal! If you’re on the hunt for things to do in Times Square, Hershey’s Chocolate World is unwrapping a new, immersive experience in the the most bustling part of town—and it’s going to have a made-to-order s’mores bar, y’all.

Here’s s’more good news. The chocolate experience opens next week on December 14! Fans of the store will be happy to know the attraction is nearly three times the size of the former location. And the new retail space will have a bunch of neat perks such as a Hershey’s Kitchen Bakery that sells warm baked goods and beverages, an Amazing Candy Machine that lets you mix-and-match your favorite treats, and a place where you can personalize your own Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar wrapper. We’re salivating just thinking about it.

Make sure to hit the store’s grand opening ceremony at 10am on Thursday, December 14. There’s going to be a melted–hot chocolate toast, and the first 1,000 attendees receive a special gift. (Please let it be Hershey's Kisses the size of our heads.) If you’re interested in seeing the store’s new digs in advance, check out the renderings below.

Hershey’s Chocolate World Times Square Attraction is located at 20 Times Square (701 Seventh Ave on the corner of 47th St).

Photographs: Courtesy Hershey Chocolate World

