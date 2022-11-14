New York's status as a hot chocolate destination can be reasonably traced back to City Bakery more than 20 years ago. Even though that bastion shuttered in 2019, the scene is still piping hot, and baristas lead the way. A great coffee shop is often a great hot chocolate spot—that latte-quality milk or alternative can make all the difference when you want an uplifting cocoa the brutal cold.

But whether you get it from your corner joe joint, one of the city's best bakeries , or as a warming hot cocktail at the bar, hot chocolate in NYC is tops. There are so many high-quality options around town that you could plan a cocoa crawl to last all season. Here's where to start.

