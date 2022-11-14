Cocoa practically overflows in the hot chocolate at Bar Pisellino, a local take on the Italian caffè. Its offering is rich enough to evoke a chocolate fountain—topped with a dollop of slow-melting whipped panna. A lot of hot chocolates split the difference between sweet sippable treat and dedicated dessert, and this one’s firmly situated among the latter.
New York's status as a hot chocolate destination can be reasonably traced back to City Bakery more than 20 years ago. Even though that bastion shuttered in 2019, the scene is still piping hot, and baristas lead the way. A great coffee shop is often a great hot chocolate spot—that latte-quality milk or alternative can make all the difference when you want an uplifting cocoa the brutal cold.
