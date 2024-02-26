New York
Timeout

Tokyo, Japan skyline at night
Photograph: Shutterstock

There will be more direct flights from New York City to Tokyo this summer

American Airlines will be the only U.S. carrier to fly directly between NYC and Tokyo.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
This summer, you’ll be able to catch a flight to Japan sooner than you can catch a Church Avenue-bound G train on the weekend—well, almost. 

American Airlines just announced a direct flight between New York City and Tokyo, adding another option for those looking to head to Japan. The new route launches this summer between New York’s JFK Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport (HND) starting June 28, thanks to a recent approval by the Department of Transportation. 

The current schedule offers a daily American Airlines flight departing at 11:30am from JFK and arriving at HND at 2:30pm the next day via a Boeing 777-200. A larger selection of direct flights to Japan is also available via American’s business partner, Japan Airlines, which offers direct flights to Tokyo departing at 1:20pm from JFK and 1:30am from JFK—ideal if you want to try to sleep through the 14-and-a-hal- hour flight. 

“American looks forward to launching flights between JFK and HND this summer,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “This new service will complement flights offered by our joint business partner, Japan Airlines, giving more ways for our customers travel between the U.S. and Japan.”

Those who want to venture beyond Tokyo can book roundtrip connections to more than 30 cities across Japan and East Asia operated by Japan Airlines, including major cities such as Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka.

Tickets for these flights are available starting today, at aa.com. One-way fares currently start at $1,400 or 42,000 AAdvantage Miles for main cabin seats.

Start planning your trip now and check out Time Out Tokyo’s website.

