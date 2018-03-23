There’s a brand-new mural of angel wings to pose with on Broadway

Get ready, ‘grammers: There’s a brand-new mural of angel wings on Broadway.

The artwork arrived today outside Angels in America at the Neil Simon Theater on 52nd Street. Street artist Kelsey Montague‏ spent the entire workday on Thursday and Friday filling in the wingspan, and she just finished it tonight. The fuchsia-and-cobalt color scheme mimics the hues of the show’s poster, and she told us, “The design work is representative of the play.”

“It has a very traditional outline,” she says of her new outdoor art, “but the inside is going to have much sharper edges. It’ll be very whimsical, but it will also be beautiful and also kind of tough—and I think that’s a good representation of Angels in America.”

Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Montague‏, who is also responsible for the black-and-white wings you’ve seen at Kenmare and Mott Streets in NYC, says, “All my work is interactive in some way.” Yes, that means she wants you to share it on Instagram—her hashtag #whatliftsyou has more than 95,000 posts, and her wings have been geotagged everywhere from Nashville to Los Angeles. "I love creating work for different communities and focusing on people stepping into my work and becoming a part of it, especially using social media in a positive way,” she adds.

We won’t judge you too harshly if you just pose with the wings and then head out, but if you want to know more about the show, we got you: This 25th-anniversary revival of the powerful production stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, its opening night is Sunday, March 25, and you can get tickets here. Bonus: If you stay for the play, there's a second pair of neon wings inside the theater.

Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.