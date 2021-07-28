New York
Timeout

Brookfield Place sandcastle
Photograph: Courtesy Arts Brookfield

There's a giant sandcastle in the middle of Manhattan right now

It's the tallest one in NYC.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The concrete jungle of Manhattan is currently home to NYC's tallest sandcastle.

Matt Long, a world-renowned, professional sand sculptor, just finished building a massive sandcastle in the middle of Manhattan at Brookfield Place for its "Sand Celebration."

Between July 23 and 26, Long carefully and meticulously sculpted and carved away at his castle, which, let's be honest, had to be tall to match the massive skyscrapers surrounding it.

Matt Long BFPL Sandcastle
Photograph: Courtesy Arts Brookfield
Matt Long BFPL Sandcastle
Photograph: Courtesy Arts Brookfield

You can see it at Brookfield Place's waterfront plaza now through August 14.

Long, who was an original cast member of the Travel channel's Sand Masters, has completed incredible sand work around the world from Phuket, Thailand to Times Square, and holds accolades for his part on Team USA’s appearances in the World Championships of Sand Sculpting.

