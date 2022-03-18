New York
Timeout

Pleasing pop-up
Photograph: @leahvasquez13

There's a Harry Styles pop-up open right now in NYC

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is peddling his new beauty line at this downtown location.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Stylers, Harries and Directioners, this isn't a drill—Harry Styles' gender-neutral beauty line is now available at a pop-up on Broome Street.

The pop-up, dubbed "Pleasing" after the line's name, opened on March 15 with a reported several hours wait. Inside, a psychedelic wall mural of bright flowers, retro wallpaper, groovy nature scenes and a humanoid frog greet visitors and the newly released products, "Shroom Bloom," are displayed, available for purchase.

According to Glossy, there's a rack of gender-neutral merch in pink, blue and yellow and a small shelf with the six products in the new drop—four shades of nail polish, an exfoliating serum and a hand and nail balm. (Mick Fleetwood actually modeled the colors for Pleasing.)

The New York Shroom Bloom pop-up is a must for Harry Styles fans and anyone who's into the newest celebrity drop.

It is now open at 345 Broome Street through Sunday—2-8pm on Friday, March 18; 11am-7pm on Saturday, March 19; and noon-4pm on Sunday, March 20.

