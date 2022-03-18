There's a Harry Styles pop-up open right now in NYC

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is peddling his new beauty line at this downtown location.

Stylers, Harries and Directioners, this isn't a drill—Harry Styles' gender-neutral beauty line is now available at a pop-up on Broome Street.

The pop-up, dubbed "Pleasing" after the line's name, opened on March 15 with a reported several hours wait. Inside, a psychedelic wall mural of bright flowers, retro wallpaper, groovy nature scenes and a humanoid frog greet visitors and the newly released products, "Shroom Bloom," are displayed, available for purchase.

According to Glossy, there's a rack of gender-neutral merch in pink, blue and yellow and a small shelf with the six products in the new drop—four shades of nail polish, an exfoliating serum and a hand and nail balm. (Mick Fleetwood actually modeled the colors for Pleasing.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by erica (@ericaquiroz_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maja (@majaw1203)

The New York Shroom Bloom pop-up is a must for Harry Styles fans and anyone who's into the newest celebrity drop.

It is now open at 345 Broome Street through Sunday—2-8pm on Friday, March 18; 11am-7pm on Saturday, March 19; and noon-4pm on Sunday, March 20.

