There’s a massive Japanese-style outdoor dining area at Industry City right now

Here, you can grill your own Wagyu Ribeye at WakuWaku.

Industry City is bringing Japanese flair to its courtyard with a massive traditional-style house right in the middle of one of its courtyards.

WakuWaku, an Izakaya restaurant from Industry City’s Japan Village, teamed up with the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center and part of the Japan External Trade Organization to bring a taste of the eastern culture to Brooklyn.

The outdoor dining setup is designed after traditional wooden Japanese houses and meant to "bring warmth and comfort during cold weather, and a cool breeze throughout the structure during warm weather," reps say.



Photograph: Courtesy WakuWaku

The outdoor dining area is a project of the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO), which launched a new program showcasing U.S. restaurants and chefs that feature Japanese Wagyu beef.

WakuWaku, which is a restaurant from Industry City's massive market Japan Village, is partnering with JFOODO to offer Japanese Wagyu Ribeye on its menu. A lightly seared six-ounce cut is offered and cooked in front of patrons on a tabletop charcoal grill and served with matcha salt, yuzu soy sauce, and house-made steak sauce.

It'll also offer two varieties of canned cocktails from Suntory Toki and Maker’s Mark: Hana, which is made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Hakutsuru Umeshu, and Green Chartreuse; and Kansha, made with Suntory Toki Whisky, housemade persimmon syrup, and black walnut bitters.

You can stop by WakuWaku on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from noon to 7 and Friday and Saturday from noon to 8.

Photograph: Courtesy WakuWaku

