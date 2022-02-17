New York
Park Avenue zoo
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/alwayssomethingpretty

There’s a massive yellow gorilla in the middle of Park Avenue right now

Mojo the Gorilla joins Baloo the Bear, Manny the Mammoth and more all throughout Murray Hill.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
When it comes to displays of public art in New York, this might be our favorite installation yet: a slew of massive, polygonal-shaped animal sculptures have taken up residence all over Park Avenue in Murray Hill and they will stay put through February 2023.

The outdoor exhibition is presented by the Patrons of Park Avenue (POPA), a group that supports the care, maintenance and planting of the malls of Park Avenue in the neighborhood. They are the works of French artist Idriss B.

Although Mojo the Gorilla—a very large and very yellow gorilla—might be the most striking animal of them all, he joins a roster of just-as-awesome-looking sculptures between 34th and 38th Streets.

On 34th Street, New Yorkers will get to meet Rexor the Tyrannosaurus Rex, for example. Up on 35th Street, they'll come face-to-face with Baloo the Bear and Diego the Sabertooth Tiger. Manny the Mammoth is comfortably sitting at 38th Street and Park Avenue while Urus the Buffalo and Dundee the Crocodile call 37th Street home. You might also notice Mojo2 the Gorilla—who, unlike his yellow brother, is actually red, somewhere on the Avenue.

Murray Hill has basically transformed into an urban zoo—and we're so into it.

Check out some photos of the installation below and, if you're really into outdoor art, we suggest taking a little trip to the Long Island City waterfront, where a giant heart paying tribute to healthcare workers is now on display through the end of the month.

Rexor the Tyrannosaurus Rex
Photograph: Raul TovarRexor the Tyrannosaurus Rex
Baloo the Bear
Photograph: Raul TovarBaloo the Bear
Urus the Buffalo
Photograph: Raul TovarUrus the Buffalo
Diego the Sabertooth Tiger
Photograph: Raul TovarDiego the Sabertooth Tiger
Dundee the Crocodile
Photograph: Raul TovarDundee the Crocodile
Mojo the Gorilla
Photograph: Raul TovarMojo the Gorilla
Manny the Mammoth
Photograph: Raul TovarManny the Mammoth

