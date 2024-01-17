There's a new cafe inside Carnegie Hall and it is delightful

Few local cultural institutions feel as "New York" as Carnegie Hall does.

The midtown concert venue by Central Park, which opened back in 1891, is recognized around the world—and for good reason: it puts on prestigious shows that run the gamut in scope, scale and genre, each one adding a touch of vibrancy to the city’s renowned cultural character.

The landmark now hopes to make an impression across local culinary circles as well with the opening of Weill Café, a dual dining destination within the iconic building set to open on January 22.

Photograph: Courtesy of Weill Café

Featuring rose-colored Gilded Age-like decor that also reminds of Europe, Weill Café will be open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm, serving an all-day menu of espresso drinks, pastries, soups, salads, sandwiches and sweets to folks who will be able to access it through a street entrance.

On a recent visit, Stumptown coffee hit the spot alongside a perfectly crafted mixed berry scone that should have probably been consumed after a hearty vegetable bành mí. Alas, the sweet tooth won.

Photograph: Courtesy of Weill Café

Starting January 20, the space will also be welcoming ticket holders for pre-concert dining, effectively turning into a beautiful restaurant at night. Entrance will only be granted to audience members with passes.

“This unique offering is designed to enhance the overall concert experience and reflect the grandeur and excellence for which Carnegie Hall is renowned,” reads a press release.

Helmed by executive chef Derek Prough, the nighttime dining experience features a three-course dinner for $139 that includes unlimited beverages, tax and service.

Photograph: Courtesy of Weill Café

Highlighted menu options that piqued our interest involve a charcuterie dish of goat cheese, roasted lamb and a slew of desserts that pair wonderfully with the cocktails, wines and craft beers on offer. Expect the former drinks to be creatively named as an ode to the location's legendary history.

Speaking of that history: few people know that, originally, Carnegie Hall was also home to a 150-seat dining room on the ground level under the Chamber Music Hall.

Here's to hoping this latest gastronomic endeavor will live on for longer.