Norse Atlantic just added the new route, which launches this summer.

If you’ve been waiting for cheap tickets to Italy, now’s your chance. Norse Atlantic, a new airline that offers affordable tickets to long-haul flights between Europe and the U.S., is launching a new route between NYC and Rome, Italy!

Tickets for this budget flight option go on sale today, January 24, with prices as low as $239 (one-way), with the first flight taking off from NYC to Rome on June 20 at 1am.

The new route joins Norse’s four other routes to Paris, Oslo, Berlin and London.

“Rome is such a wonderful destination, and we are thrilled to be able to give Americans the chance to fly there this summer for such a great rate,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO. “Norse is giving travelers the chance to jet off to new and exciting places in our ever-comfortable Boeing 787s. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we hope this gives customers an incentive to finally book that trip to one of the most beautiful cities on earth.”

Finally!

Norse Atlantic has two cabin choices—Economy and Premium—and a range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus. Light fares are Norse’s value option, while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Norse uses Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which have back-of-seat screens and a Premium cabin with a 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline. Refreshing!

To book your tickets now, visit flynorse.com