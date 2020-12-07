You can see the immersive new artwork from now through New Year's Day.

There’s a different type of holiday light display on view in the Flatiron this year, and it’s a bit more reflective than your run-of-the-mill Christmas tree or department store window. (Less Elf on a Shelf, more shell shock on a sidewalk.)

“Point of Action,” the winner of the seventh annual Flatiron Plaza Holiday Design installation program, is an installation designed by Studio Cooke John that’s meant to evoke the feeling of seeing other New Yorkers from a distance—something we should all be pretty familiar with after the last year.

The pandemic-inspired, socially-distanced experience invites visitors to contemplate the connections to one another and to think about how we’ll all move forward together. On view through New Year’s Day, the artwork consists of six-foot circles affixed throughout the plaza which create nine different “spotlights” surrounded by vertical metal frames.

"We are at a threshold during this pandemic. Now that our eyes have been opened to realities that have been with us all along, how do we move forward? My hope is that Point of Action makes people think about how we connect to the people we see every day so that we can move forward together,” said Nina Cooke John, Founder and Principal of Studio Cooke John.

Photo Credit: Cameron Blaylock

The interactive seasonal artwork is part of “23 days of Flatiron Cheer.” Now in its ninth year, the festive annual event also has plenty of special deals in the neighborhood, holiday meal kits, digital giveaways and more. You can check out the full lineup here.

Looking for other cool lights to check out? Don’t miss our roundup of this year’s best holiday light displays in NYC.

