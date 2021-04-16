There's a new Magnolia Bakery in town, New Yorkers!

The cupcake shop that started it all just opened a new location uptown.

Although tons of cupcake destinations have invaded the city since Magnolia Bakery first opened at 401 Bleecker Street back in 1996 (and Sex And the City catapulted the chain to unprecedented levels of fame), New Yorkers clearly still have a soft spot for the originator of the cupcake craze. Which is why we're so excited about the opening of the seventh Magnolia Bakery location in New York City, at 1794 Broadway between 58th and 59th Streets.

Just steps away from Central Park, the new destination is the perfect place to buy some dessert for a picnic in the park or a sweet treat after a long walk in the neighborhood.

Although cupcakes are obviously the most popular menu items (fun fact: originally, the bakery's founders started making them as a way to use of leftover cake batter), the chain's banana pudding has most recently caught on with customers (trust us: it's delicious).

The bakery has also partnered with the Australian coffee gurus at Bluestone Lane, so you'll be able to grab a perfectly brewed cup of coffee alongside cake slices and blondies.

And the pandemic hasn't changed the brand's plans for expansion. In addition to this new location uptown, Magnolia Bakery is slated to open an eighth NYC destination at the newly renovated Moynihan Station later this year.

Not ready to head inside an eatery just yet? Worry not: you can place a same-day delivery order directly from the bakery's website right here. Please do make sure to include a slice of vanilla cake, a caramel cupcake and a classic banana pudding in your order. Trust us on that.

