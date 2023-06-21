There’s a new ‘psychedelic’ sushi conveyor belt restaurant in Soho

Soho, the current epicenter of fashion in NYC, is about to also become the mecca for cute sushi experiences.

Sushidelic, a psychedelic Kawaii-themed sushi restaurant complete with a sushi counter conveyor belt and plenty of kitschy, neon decor is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, June 28, at 177 Lafayette Street.

Created by the multi-disciplinary Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda, this will be his first project in the United States. Masuda is known as the leading figure (the “godfather”) behind the Japanese concept of “kawaii,” as well as for his particular unique aesthetic and style.

Sushidelic’s menu features sushi dishes that come to you on a conveyor belt, plus more Japanese favorites and vegetarian dishes—all created in collaboration with several Japanese and New York-based chefs, including Hiroki Abe from nearby EN Japanese Brasserie.

The restaurant offers a six-course “Pure Imagination” sushi tasting. The playful menu starts with an appetizer that looks like a dessert, the main course that is served in a sundae glass and the dessert looks like sushi.

To drink, Sushidelic will offer a selection of sake and other Japanese-inspired cocktails, as well as a curated selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant was designed by Masuda and built by Japanese architect Aki Miyazono, founder of Blank Designs, who is said to be highly collaborative and has a mind for sustainability. Outdoor seating is also available.

VIP previews of the colorful, eccentric space have already gone viral on TikTok, so you know it’s going to be a scene when it finally opens next week.