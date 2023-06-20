Milk Bar is giving out free ice cream for the first day of summer

Summer is finally here! And Wednesday, June 21, marks the official first day of summer, and the longest day of the year.

To help you celebrate accordingly, Milk Bar, the Christina Tosi-founded dessert shop, is giving away free ice cream. You scream, I scream, we all scream, because this complimentary treat is the perfect sweet to kick off the season.

Stop by any Milk Bar location in New York for a free mini pint of their signature Cereal Milk ice cream. The mini pints are the perfect individual size, complete with a little spoon under the lid, so you can scoop and walk (or, like sit and relax for once). The beloved flavor features a cereal-steeped milky base and is studded with caramelized cornflakes throughout.

Mini pints will be offered while supplies last, and not available at the Nordstrom NYC Milk Bar location. Milk Bar’s New York flagship is in Nomad at 1196 Broadway at 29th Street, with additional dessert shops in the East Village (251 E 13th St.), SoHo (246 Mott St.), the West Village (74 Cristopher St.), Upper West Side (561 Columbus Ave.) and Williamsburg (382 Metropolitan Ave.) Most locations open at 9am, so prepare for a sweet breakfast if you want to be sure to get in on this giveaway.

And though you'll have to wait until mid-July for the next Manhattanhenge, sunset on June 21, the summer solstice is always special. The sun will set at 8:31 pm, for the latest sunset stretch of the year, until the minutes start ticking down to 8:30pm on July 4. On the bright side: one less minute to wait for fireworks over the East River.