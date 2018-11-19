There's a new swanky cocktail bar inside a water tower on a Brooklyn rooftop

The Williamsburg Hotel is really raising the bar.

On Friday, the hotel opened its newest addition, a cocktail bar, lounge and nightclub in its sky-high water tower. Aptly titled, The Water Tower, the cylindrical structure sits above the hotel's outdoor pool, with view of Williamsburg, the East River and Manhattan from the steel-encased, floor-to-ceiling windows. The inside is decked out with velvet couches and chaises and the back wall is covered in murals painted by local artists.

The swanky bar is serving cocktails mixed by beverage director Rael Petit (Roxy Hotel, The Standard) like the Message in a Bottle (rum, clarified milk punch, blue pineapple juice, dark cinnamon bark, collins ice cube) and Les Gnome (Singani 63, Absolute Elix, cucumber juice, agave, yuzu juice, sage garnish) served in a copper gnome glass.

There will also be raw bar food and other high-end bites offered. On weekend nights, the space will turn into a nightclub soundtracked by international DJs. Check out the inside below:

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman