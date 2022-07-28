New York
Timeout

The best clubs in NYC

Get down at the best clubs in NYC, from underground faves to Brooklyn staples.

Collier Sutter
Written by
Collier Sutter
&
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
NYC currently is, and we’re confident always will be, one of the best cities in the world for clubbing and nightlife. While trends and tastes have changed over the decades, the best clubs in NYC are always in-demand.

Maybe you’re needing to blow off some serious steam with an all-night party, or wanting to impress someone special with a venue that’s a little more discreet and sophisticated. Either way, if you’re looking to dance the night away, check out one of the lively music venues, dance halls, and raucous haunts that populate this list.

Back in the day, the majority of the most popular clubs were concentrated in just a few neighborhoods, but now the best clubs can be found from Ridgewood to the Financial District. For more places to get down in venues other than clubs, check out the best places to dance in NYC. If you’re concerned about cover charges and bottle service, remember to pre-party at one of the best dive bars in NYC. So get out there and bust a move, and if you do it right, you can keep the party going by heading straight to one of the best brunch spots in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to dance in NYC

Best clubs in NYC

Avant Gardner
Photograph: Chris Lavado

1. Avant Gardner

  • Nightlife
  • East Williamsburg

This raging East Williamsburg venue complex features the massive outdoor Brooklyn Mirage sanctuary and a pair of plush indoor rooms: a 15,000-square-foot Great Hall and cozier Kings Hall, that still has a 800 person capacity. You'll see some of the biggest artists in the electronic dance music scene in the open-air Brooklyn Mirage during the summer month, and then keep the party going all year round in the interior spaces which have also hosted heavy-hitters like Jamie Jones, Fisher, Gramatik and Aphex Twin. Don’t miss the immersive projection mapping visuals in both the indoor and outdoor areas.

Public Records
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

2. Public Records

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Gowanus

This hi-fi watering hole boasts three rooms: a lively space for mingling in big booths and listening to vinyl, an airy café with an all-plant-based menu and a back joint that feels like a hypnotic Berlin club for dancing the night away. The beverage program also centers on cocktails concocted from homemade, healthy tonics, and some are also nonalcoholic like the sauce-free blood-orange celery soda or the coconut-water chamomile. We love a nightlife option that leaves you feeling fresh the next day—especially if you don't arrive home until the early morning.

Nowadays
Photograph: Robert Malmberg

3. Nowadays

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Ridgewood
  • price 2 of 4

With its top-flight sound system, sophisticated menu and deeply chill vibes, Nowadays is a slice of Neverland for club kids. Opened by Mister Saturday Night cofounders Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter, Nowadays’ ample outdoor space is the home of its day-party incarnation Mister Sunday and the Ridgewood Market as well as a regular slate of readings and discussions. A 5,000-square-foot indoor venue was unveiled earlier this year, so now DJs can spin harder stuff into the wee hours for those who still haven’t adopted grown-up schedules.

Elsewhere
Photograph: Courtesy Elsewhere/Luis Nieto Dickens

4. Elsewhere

  • Music
  • East Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Megaclub scale meets Bushwick style in this sprawling entertainment complex tucked away in a burgeoning nightlife district off the Jefferson Avenue strip. The big room fits 700 peeps and boasts a sensory-overloading laser-and-LED light show. And the talent’s decidedly left of the dial, featuring indie-rockers and DJs with a foot still in the underground as well as all-nighters, such as the queer Latinx party Papi Juice. Elsewhere also features a smaller side room that offers its own programming, a second space for larger shindigs and a quiet cocktail lounge upstairs, plus a spacious rooftop deck.

The Sultan Room
Photograph: Jeff Brown

5. The Sultan Room

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Bushwick

This Bushwick music venue features a state-of-the-art sound system, technicolored lighting, wall decals inspired by mosques and a sunken dance floor. It's a hotspot for both live shows and DJ sets, influenced by global sounds. Plus, it's attached to the kitschy Wisconsin supper club, Turk’s Inn, so you can grab a good meal before dancing all night. 

Black Flamingo
Photograph: Courtesy Julian Cassady / juliancassady.com

7. Black Flamingo

  • Nightlife
  • Williamsburg

Amid the handful of both legit and underground DIY venues popping up (and vanishing just as quickly) in Brooklyn, Black Flamingo appears to be here to stay. The chill two-level location opened its doors quietly in 2015, but partiers quickly adopted the restaurant-bar-nightclub, and for good reason: David Shapiro and Etan Fraiman of Battery Harris, Eli Goldstein of Soul Clap, Philipp Jung of M.A.N.D.Y., Gadi Mizrahi of Wolf + Lamb and creative partner, Bryce David, are all scene veterans behind the venue, which serves food upstairs while hosting excellent DJs downstairs and go-to parties like Kaviar Disco Club in the warm, wood-crafted den. You won't find any overpriced cover, bottle service or obnoxious doorman here.

 

Good Room
Photograph: Seze Devres

8. Good Room

  • Nightlife
  • Greenpoint

Well, it’s a few rooms, actually. Designed with the DJs in mind, the main one has a perfectly placed booth, a solid sound system, an expansive dance floor and a small stage for performances. Another space has a massive square bar, while a smaller spot—the Bad Room—houses a wall of vinyl and another DJ setup for more tunes. Embraced by night owls over its four years in Greenpoint, the club is home to Joshua D. Houtkin and David R. Pianka’s FIXED affair, among other popular soirees.

9. Basement

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Queens
Located below the already-massive Knockdown Center, Basement fashions a no-nonsense techno venue out of a network of brick tunnels once used to heat the glass-factory–cum–event-space. Self-described as an "industrial catacomb," the venue is accessible via a separate entrance from its above ground sister venue.
3 Dollar Bill
Photograph: courtesy of 3 Dollar Bill

10. 3 Dollar Bill

  • LGBTQ+
  • East Williamsburg

In recent years, Bushwick has quickly become a queer paradise, with bars like the Rosemont and the Deep End throwing bashes every night, and the Bushwig festival rising in prominence year by year. And with the June 2018 opening of this double-trouble nightlife hub, the neighborhood may be embarking on a new golden age. Enjoy drinks in the lovely Americana bar 3 Dollar Bill, which features shows and events like Sunday BBQ parties; then head to Sutherland, the fabulous warehouse space in the back of the venue, for thumping dance parties every night guided by sound systems inherited from venues like the Roseland Ballroom. Some of the best drag performers and DJs in the city have begun their takeovers of the new spot; get in early and join the community.

C'mon Everybody
Photograph: Courtesy C'Mon Everybody

11. C'mon Everybody

  • Bars
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

Decked out in surprisingly convincing ’70s decor, this Brooklyn lounge puts its sizeable performance space to a diverse number of uses: the eclectic calendar of live music and DJ sets ranges from groovy funk combos to blippy synth-pop acts, not to mention bingo and burlesque nights. Regardless of what you stumble upon, though, you’ll find plenty of dance space available for showcasing your latest moves. 

Trans-Pecos
Photograph: H.Schwartz

12. Trans-Pecos

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Ridgewood

Intrepid local booker Todd P, the granddaddy of the Brooklyn DIY scene, oversees this show space and community hub in the Silent Barn's former digs. Booking comes courtesy of various local tastemakers, including plenty of weekday parties in the basement. Expect eclectic music and laid-back friendly crowds. 

House of Yes
Photograph: Maxine Nienow

13. House of Yes

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Bushwick
  • price 2 of 4

This wild Bushwick hotspot opened in 2016 and quickly established itself as a reliable way for Brooklyn revelers to wear insane costumes and lose their inhibitions just about every weekend. With exhibitionist parties like “House of Love” and the immersive “Little Cinema” film tributes, along with a panoply of aerialists, magicians and dancers on retainer, House of Yes is constantly inventing new ways to make a night out more than just drinks at the bar. Pro tip: Snag tickets in advance and get there early, as the entry line often runs the block.

Recommended
