There’s a pop-up bar modeled after a shipwreck on the Lower East Side

If you ever tried finding Banzarbar—a 20-seat bar located above Freemans—it wouldn’t be surprising if you got lost trying to locate Freeman Alley, which juts off a stretch of Rivington Street. But now this hidden cocktail bar can’t be missed with its pop-up concept: Banzarbar Shipwreck. It’s located on Chrystie Street and looks like a moored ship with its billowing sails and nautical design.



Like other New York restaurants and bars, Banzarbar has gotten creative with its outdoor space while the city is keeping indoor dining and drinking off limits. The team partnered with Montana Simone—a multimedia artist, musician and curator—to create the patio seating. It resembles a salvaged ship with its broken hull beams, string of lights and reclaimed sailboat sails draped above.

Banzarbar Shipwreck is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 5-11pm with reservations available via Resy but there is limited seating for walk-ins. There are still only 20 seats for proper social distancing.

Once you’re seated, you’ll find a menu full of high-octane cocktails by head bartender Eryn Reece with drinks like the frozen Here Be Mermaids (vodka, mango brandy, vanilla, coconut oolong, almond, lime) and the Over The Yardarm (pisco, rhum, blanco vermut, strawberry, togarashi, olive oil). For food, chef Humberto Guallpa is offering seafood tapas, raw oysters and a three-course, prix-fixe dinner as well.

The original bar’s theme was based on a 1930’s expedition in Antarctica. They’ll stay open, according to a spokesperson, “As long as weather permits. We’re not trying to make it an authentic Arctic experience.”

Banzarbar Shipwrecked is located at 191 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10012

Most popular on Time Out

- The 9 best streets for outdoor dining in NYC this summer

- These New Yorkers created a real-life Mario Kart course through NYC

- Dominique Ansel announced his September Cronut today

- The 10 types of New Yorkers that have emerged from quarantine

- Check out the new rooftop installation on top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Share the story