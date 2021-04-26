There’s a secret cocktail bar behind an ice cream shop on the UES

You have to utter a secret phrase to be let in.

There's just something about secret cocktail dens that tickles New Yorkers' fancy—especially when they're hidden behind just-as-exciting food-related offerings. Case in point: UES., a speakeasy found inside an ice cream parlor on Second Avenue between 88th and 89th Streets.

In business since 2018 but recently closed due to COVID-19, the destination is now welcoming imbibing guests back in once more—as long as they know the secret to entering the parlor... which is exactly what we're here for.

After entering the uber-pink shop, head to the employee behind the counter and ask to see the storage room. You'll be asked to show your ID and, if you're 21 or older, you'll be directed to the door boasting 180 empty ice cream cartons. Go ahead, open the door. Notice the sign that reads "I scream, you scream?" Well, you've found the secret bar.

A few things to keep in mind: walk-ins are limited so do make a reservations before heading uptown. Also expect COVID-19-safety protocols to be in place and make sure to abide by the dress code (cocktail attire: no baseball caps, beanies or athletic wear is permitted).

Inspired by the 1920s, the space oozes Prohibition vibes: expect to sip on cocktails named after New York itself (the 2nd Avenue Subway, for example, or the Cooper Plus Hewitt) while gazing at exposed brick, velvet couches, gilded picture frames and tufted banquettes.

We'd be remiss to gaze over the ice cream offerings, though. Outsourced from SoCo Creamery, an artisanal purveyor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, flavors range from the classic (vanilla, chocolate) to the slightly more daring (espresso cookie, banana brownie, salted butter and peanut butter mudslide, among others). They are all, indeed, delicious.

Check out some photos from inside both spaces right here:

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Photograph: Courtesy UES.

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Photograph: Courtesy of UES.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.