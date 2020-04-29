There's a vending machine selling masks on the Lower East Side

If you need it, you can get it in NYC.

A vending machine that sells face masks has popped up on Delancey Street, selling KN95 masks for $4 a pop.

The machine sits outside 156 Delancey Street, according to Bowery Boogie, which first spotted it earlier this week.

The dispenser, which will be there for just a few days, is the project of rapidmask2go.com. The website sells KN95 masks—not N95 medical grade masks—which are for personal/general everyday use only, the company told us.

The online shop will open up a brick-and-mortar store at the same location when the city opens back up. Until then, you can grab some masks from the machine if you're in need.

New Yorkers are required to wear face masks in public if social distancing isn't possible. If they don't they could face an NYPD summons.

Other countries have similar vending machines, including Germany, Hong Kong and the Czech Republic among others, so it was only a matter of time until one showed up here, no matter how strange the concept is.

Over here in #CzechRepublic🇨🇿, we already have vending machines with masks. Czech people are making them at home and giving them to others, we don't wait for outside help and so should you. Stay safe, help each other, we can do this together #COVID19 #Czechia #coronavirus #corona pic.twitter.com/hW9brBKK0i — 𝙎𝙮𝙣𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 🦇 (@SynastryComics) March 24, 2020

