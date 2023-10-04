There's a waterfront arch made of real pumpkins by the Seaport

The now-legendary pumpkin arch that looks over the East River at Pier 17 at the Seaport is officially back, as striking as ever.

Now through November 7, folks can head to the Heineken Riverdeck to snap a photo alongside the Instagrammable installation, which is actually being referred to as a frame in an official press release but, truth be told, looks exactly the same as it has in previous years.

No details regarding the exact makeup of the piece have been revealed but, given its similarity to its past iterations, we suspect the frame to be comprised of over 500 gorgeous gourds and other fall-appropriate materials. It might be 80 degrees outside, but the city is obviously gearing up for the Halloween and holiday season!

Photograph: Courtesy of the Seaport

The installation is one of several autumnal activations by the Seaport, which include a kid-appropriate Block Party featuring pumpkin decorating activities, a carving demonstration, face painting and more on October 28. The next day, the South Street Seaport Museum will offer a number of Halloween-themed arts-and-crafts activities while the Hester Street Fair is scheduled to take over the Seaport Square on both October 28 and 29, complete with an awesome costume contest.

Spending time by the water in Manhattan always makes for a memorable time, but there's just something about the Seaport in recent years that adds a layer of magic to any sort of on-site happening, especially given the relatively recent opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, an astounding food hall that took over the space formerly occupied by the Fulton Fish Market and is quite literally a culinary mecca.

But back to that arch made of pumpkins: the destination is accessible 24/7, so try to head there at some point this week—it's time for your Instagram feed to get that Halloween glow-up, after all.