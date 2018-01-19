There’s an alternate Broadway Women’s March in NYC so you can make your matinee

If you can’t make it to the Women’s March in NYC because you bought tickets for a Saturday Broadway matinee months ago, there’s a second rally happening right near the Great White Way.

The main Women’s March begins at 71st Street and runs down Central Park West at 12:30pm, which does not leave you enough time to get all the way down to your 2pm Broadway matinee. So as an alternate, the Make the Matinee march will take place at noon on Saturday, January 20, on 45th Street in front of Schoenfeld Theatre.

It’s a way for Broadway stars to show their support and still have time to get into costume and do their vocal warmups, and it gives you enough time to display your clever/meaningful/hilarious sign before settling into your seat. No RSVP is necessary, but you can find more information on the event here.

Broadway stars including Julie Reiber Bennett of Come From Away and Javier Muñoz and Donald Webber Jr. of Hamilton have already tweeted their interest, but the march is open to anyone who wishes to attend. So yes, you are more than welcome to attend both protests on Saturday!

