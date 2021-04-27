These 10 NYC restaurants are serving re-imagined bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches

How about an herb tortilla Español sandwich with face bacon and cheddar?

Although plenty of New Yorkers may argue that the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is as perfect as they come, we must admit that we're partial to creative takes on the traditional food. And it seems like a few local restaurants agree with us.

As part of a promotion that kicks off tomorrow through May 2, ten different New York eateries are offering their spins on the iconic BEC sandwich. The treats will only be available on the ChowNow app and website, which does not charge restaurants commissions or fees—a great cause to stand behind.

Participating destinations include the Lower East Side's Wildair, which will be serving an herb tortilla Español with face bacon and cheddar; Leo in Williamsburg, offering diners a spring onion frittata with provolone, guanciale, aioli and pickled banana peppers on sourdough brioche bun; and perennial favorite Ess-A-Bagel, whose BEC comes with avocado and Mr. Bing Chili Crisp sauce.

Below, find photos and details about each creative sandwich. In the mood to try them all? Don't feel too guilty: if you order BECs from six or more of the restaurants through the app, you will receive a $25 credit. A win, win if you ask us.

Adda Indian Canteen: bacon egg and cheese on Kati

Photograph: Clay Williams

Ess-A-Bagel: BEC with avocado & Mr Bing Chili Crisp sauce

Photograph: Clay Williams

Frenchette Bakery: BEC with boudin noir, egg, comté, ramps and laminated spelt

Photograph: Clay Williams

Hunky Dory: house-cut bacon, egg "cake," aged cheddar, mixed pickle relish and spicy mayo on hunky white bread, served with an arugula salad

Photograph: Clay Williams

James: Fried egg with maitakes, ramps, pecorino and bitter greens on olive oil toast with calendula salt.

Photograph: Clay Williams

Leo: spring onion frittata with provolone, guanciale, aioli and pickled banana peppers on sourdough brioche bun

Photograph: Clay Williams

Melba's: buttermilk biscuits, frittata-style eggs loaded with roasted peppers, sautéed onions, crispy pancetta and cheddar cheese

Photograph: Clay Williams

Milu: "DEC" (crispy duck leg, soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese) and chili crisp on house-made pineapple bun

Photograph: Clay Williams

Pies 'n' Thighs: cheddar jalapeño biscuit with cream cheese, sprouts, fried egg and candied bacon

Photograph: Clay Williams

Wildair: herb tortilla Español sandwich with face bacon and cheddar

Photograph: Clay Williams

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.