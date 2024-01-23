These 3 New York restaurants were just voted top places to eat in the U.S. in 2024

Plus: the culinary trends expected to delight our palates this year.

New year, new set of must-visit restaurants.

Yelp just released its ranking of top 100 restaurants to dine at in 2024 and three entries are found in the greater New York area.

Before we get into the mentioned eateries, we'd be remiss not to discuss the wider culinary trends that the food platform's survey shed light on.

Overall, around the United States, it seems like folks are looking to indulge in foreign flavors. Latin food specifically appear to be all the rave, including spots that serve plant-based versions of ethnic classics.

Korean fusion restaurants are having a moment as well, with Yelpers giving high marks to eateries serving the Asian cuisine all over the country.

As for how Yelp came up with the ranking: the site's data science team analyzed user submissions and determined the list through ratings, number of reviews, volume of submissions and the opinion of their trusty community managers.

Back to New York: Michelin-starred Sichuan restaurant Chili in midtown Manhattan landed at spot number 47.

At the restaurant, which boasts a "Honk Kong tea parlor" ambiance, make sure to indulge in the cocktails as much as the food: the former portion of the menu is filled with eclectic takes on classics and Instagram-worthy inventions, like the rose-tinged Bubble Dream, which comes in a smoke bubble.

An exciting taco shop by Niagara Falls in Lockport, New York, made the list at number 69. Called Manito Taco Shop, the destination was originally a truck operated by Manito Gonzales and his daughter Rebecca, who were looking to serve farm workers during the pandemic. The endeavor was so successful—and the corn tortillas so good—that the duo was able to open a brick-and-mortar location that's incredibly popular among locals.

Finally, at number 91, find Anchi a La Carte, in Amherst, New York near Buffalo. When stopping by the woman-owned business, expect traditional Vietnamese dishes like pork noodle soup and a warming vermicelli bowl.

Although all three dining destinations are certainly worthy of your attention in the coming months, you might also want to check out our own list of most anticipated new restaurants for 2024, which actually focuses on novel openings.

Needless to say, there are never enough options when it comes to eating out.