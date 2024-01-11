New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nivola horses
Photograph: Courtesy of Museo Nivola

These adorable Upper West Side horses have officially returned to the neighborhood

The iconic art pieces are back!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Whether you reside on the Upper West Side or not, you are probably familiar with the Nivola Horses that have been living in the public plaza between two New York City Housing Authority buildings for years. 

Just in case you need a refresher: the 18 adorable little horse sculptures were created by Italian artist Constantino Nivola for NYCHA's Stephen Wise Towers at 117 West 90th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues back in 1964. 

Since then, the polychrome cast stone pieces have gone through a lot: they've been vandalized, broken, disfigured and simply sat unrepaired for years until the spring of 2021 when, according to West Side Rag, a water main break in the plaza convinced officials to finally remove them completely "for fear they would be damaged further."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jimnyc24

When a construction crew removed the figures from the area without giving anyone any notice, both New Yorkers and non-resident art experts started complaining about the way the works have always been treated.

"NYCHA quickly promised the horses would be restored and put back in place before the end of the year," reports West Side Rag.

Fast forward a few years and the statues are not only back, but fully restored.

Lest you think the effort to have been a quick and easy one, think again.

West Side Rag reports that things started to get moving back in 2020, a full year before the horses were removed from their home.

Back then, NYCHA transferred the ownership of the Wise Towers to PACT-Renaissance Collaborative, where one Amy Stokes worked. Stokes once worked for NYCHA and also has a background in art history, making her the ideal candidate to save the pieces.

Stokes reached out to experts about proper restoration measures and even traveled to Europe to do everything right. 

Whether the horses will undergo mistreatment again (hopefully not), that's yet to be seen. In the meantime, make sure to wave hello while you walk by.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.