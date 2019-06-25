These are all the NYC buildings going rainbow for World Pride

There’s no need to be humble about our NYC skyline; It’s magnificent; It’s momentous; And it’s incredibly distinctive—just like the folks who fill the buildings themselves. And this month, our historic skyline will illuminate the colors of the rainbow to symbolize the city’s undying effort for LGBTQ+ rights and to celebrate WorldPride.

“New York City is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement and has played a significant role in the progress the global movement has made. This month, our city will host WorldPride to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. "Lighting our skyline will remind LGBTQ people around the world that New York City will always be a beacon of hope and a place to call home.”

The powerful rainbow that will dance along our skyline in all five boroughs will signify not only a point of unifying pride for all New Yorkers— but will also show tourists what being a part of this city truly means. Our city’s diversity, inclusivity, and perseverance is unwavering. This project is part of NYC & Company’s larger destination marketing initiative called Project Rainbow—which "empowers member businesses to unify their branding in celebration of WorldPride and in solidarity with all that it represents."

To feel your most proud, look to the destinations listed below on their allotted dates for the light show. This month, the pride and love we share for each other quite literally surrounds us in vibrant colors; take a moment to appreciate it for yourself.