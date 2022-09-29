Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.

The Bibs honor restaurants combining “good value and good quality cooking.” That means that they should be somewhat more affordable than the spots that often score the coveted celestial bodies. Instead, the Bibs are places where guests can reasonably expect to spend about $49 for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert (before tax and tip), rather than potentially hundreds of dollars per person at those one, two and three sparkler institutions. This is up from last year’s $40.

“The array of cuisines represented in this 2022 selection is truly impressive,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guides’ International Director, said in a statement. “Our famously anonymous inspectors are pleased to add these fine restaurants to the Bib Gourmand category for New York, as an appetizer before unveiling the full selection next week.”

This year’s 18 newcomers include Manhattan’s Dhamaka, Time Out New York’s best new restaurant of 2021, for “[I]ts complex flavors, fierce heat levels and inspired preparations.” Brooklyn’s Runner Up, who’s sister operation Winner was on our list of 2020’s greatest additions, was named for “[I]ts serious focus on fresh, seasonal produce anchored by savory heavy-hitters.” Porcelean and Rolo’s, both among the best restaurants in Ridgewood, Queens, were also Bibbed.

See the whole list of Michelin’s Bib Gourmand new and returning winners here.