The Brooklyn Public Library recently revealed its list of most borrowed books of all time, but if you still need some literary inspiration (or holiday gift ideas!), we suggest you consult the New York Public Library's just-released recommendations for best books of the year.

The institution's lists have become an annual tradition for the past century and, in recent years, the pundits have even issued directories of tomes for teens and others written in Spanish.

Expert librarians have looked through almost 3,000 titles and settled on a fraction of them to make up four lists this year: best new books for adults, best new books for kids, best new books for teens and best books in Spanish for kids.

You can browse through each category in full right here and, below, find a selection of some entries in each group:

Best books for adults

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang

by Neon Yang The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere–A Memoir by James Spooner

by James Spooner A Lady For a Duke by Alexis Hall

by Alexis Hall Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

by T. Kingfisher Path of Totality: Poems by Niina Pollari

by Niina Pollari Shutter: A Novel by Ramona Emerson

by Ramona Emerson Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

by Javier Zamora The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee

by Siddhartha Mukherjee Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird & Tom Waltz

by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird & Tom Waltz Vladimir: A Novel by Julia May Jonas

Best books for kids

Aviva vs. the Dybbuk by Mari Lowe

by Mari Lowe Beauty Woke by NoNieqa Ramos, illustrated by Paola Escobar

by NoNieqa Ramos, illustrated by Paola Escobar Blue: A History of the Color As Deep As the Sea and As Wide As the Sky by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond, illustrated by Daniel Minter

by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond, illustrated by Daniel Minter Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee

by Lisa Yee Nothing Special by Desiree Cooper, illustrated by Bec Sloane

by Desiree Cooper, illustrated by Bec Sloane Seen and Unseen: What Dorothea Lange, Toyo Miyatake, and Ansel Adams’s Photographs Reveal about the Japanese American Incarceration by Elizabeth Partridge, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki

by Elizabeth Partridge, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki Sir Ladybug by Corey R. Tabor

by Corey R. Tabor Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas

by Johnnie Christmas Ten Blocks to the Big Wok: A Chinatown Counting Book (English and Chinese Edition) by Ying-Hwa Hu

by Ying-Hwa Hu Wednesday and Woof #1: Catastrophe by Sherri Winston, illustrated by Gladys Jose

Best books for teens

All My Rage: A Novel by Sabaa Tahir

by Sabaa Tahir Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White

by Andrew Joseph White I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys

by Ruta Sepetys I Rise by Marie Arnold

by Marie Arnold Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American by Laura Gao

by Laura Gao Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer, illustrated by Jules Zuckerberg

Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer, illustrated by Jules Zuckerberg So This Is Ever After by F. T. Lukens

by F. T. Lukens The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

by Sonora Reyes The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

by Tiffany D. Jackson Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend by Alys Arden, illustrated by Jacquelin de Leon

Best books for kids in Spanish